WWE fans will get to witness some exciting matches at Royal Rumble 2017, which will air live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on 29 January. The pay-per-view (PPV) event's kick-off match starts at 5pm ET, while the main card begins at 7pm ET on the WWE Network.

Check out the confirmed matches:

Royal Rumble Battle Royal

For the 30-man-over-the-top elimination match, 13 superstars have been confirmed as of now: Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Chris Jericho, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Baron Corbin, Undertaker, Seth Rollins, The Miz, Dean Ambrose and Dolph Ziggler.

The winner of the fight gets the right to challenge for WWE World Championship or WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33, which is scheduled to take place at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on 2 April.

Roman Reigns vs (champion) Kevin Owens (WWE Universal Championship)

The feud between Reigns and Owens has been going on over the past few months and the former came close to dethroning the champ in their previous fights. However, Chris Jericho interfered and once again helped Owens retain the title. To stop him from interfering in the match this time around, Y2J will be suspended over the ring in a shark cage.

John Cena vs (champion) AJ Styles (WWE World Championship)

Cena took a break from wrestling to pursue his acting career right after he lost the title fight against Styles at No Mercy 2016. Now, the 15-time world champion has returned and will be looking to end The Phenomenal One's reign before he takes another hiatus from the ring.

Bayley vs (champion) Charlotte Flair (WWE Raw Women's Championship)

The title has exchanged hands between Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks for some months now. Finally, Bayley has got a shot at the title following her win over Nia Jax.

Shinsuke Nakamura (champion) vs Bobby Roode (NXT Championship)

Roode will face the King of Strong Style as the former has earned the shot at the title with his impressive win over other wrestlers in a mini-tournament and elimination match final.

Rumoured matches:

The Club vs (champion) Sheamus and Cesaro (WWE Raw tag team championship)

Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax