Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a blow in signing Ryan Sessegnon as they have seen a bid of £25m ($32.1m) rejected by Fulham.

The 17-year-old defender impressed for the Cottagers last season with his display as he scored five goals and registered three assists in the Championship. His form saw him attract interest from the top clubs in England.

Apart from the north London club, Liverpool have registered their interest in signing the left-back. However, their chances of securing his services diminished when Sessegnon signed a three-year contract at Fulham.

Despite putting pen to paper, it did not stop Tottenham from making a bid for Sessegnon. Their bid was turned down by Fulham for one of the brightest prospects in England, according to the Telegraph.

Ryan's twin brother Steven made his Fulham debut in the EFL Cup against Wycombe in August. The latter also committed his future by signing a new deal with their boyhood club in June.

Tottenham were interested in signing both Ryan and Steven as they were keen on bringing the duo to White Hart Lane. However, their move to bring the duo to the club was blocked by Fulham. However, the second tier English club are not willing to let any of their prized assets leave the club in the summer transfer window.

It is unlikely that the teenage prodigy will feature regularly, if he had swapped Fulham for either Tottenham or Liverpool. The Championship side's manager Slavisa Jokanovic believes staying at Craven Cottage will be good for his development.

"[Sessegnon] is aware that if he goes to those clubs that want him, he will not have the room to play. He played 27-28 games with me and will play 32-33 next season," Jokanovic told Serbian publication Engleski Fudbal.

"He has been with Fulham since he was nine years old and it would be a shock for him to leave. Liverpool, Tottenham, blah blah ... surely he would go on loan."