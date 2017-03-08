Thanks to a series of leaked hands-on photos, we have seen a lot of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S8 smartphone range ahead of its full reveal scheduled for 29 March. The latest leaked shot, however, is particularly interesting as it allegedly shows the size and design differences between the standard Galaxy S8 and its larger sibling, the Galaxy S8+.

The image in question shows the reportedly 5.8in (or 5.7in) Galaxy S8 and the 6.2in Galaxy S8+ side-by-side, with both sporting minimal bezels and the same curved AMOLED "Infinity Display" expected to debut on the two Android flagships. The devices also share similar screen-to-body ratios, with the fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy S7 family having been moved to the rear judging by similar leaks.

One thing the leaked photo (below via SlashLeaks) doesn't show is the all-but-confirmed dramatic size increase between the S8 range and its predecessor, with both phones closer in proportion to Samsung's defunct, explosion-friendly Note 7 phablet (5.7in) than its direct S7 predecessor (5.1in).

With similar in-the-wild photos showing the rear camera and sensor arrangement, inclusion of a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack, and side-mounted buttons, the Samsung Galaxy S8 picture is becoming very clear ahead of its official unveiling on 29 March during a special "Unpacked" event.

Samsung's event will mark the debut of the South Korean giant's first headline smartphone to come to market since the high-profile Note 7 debacle, with full specification, features, price and release date all expected to be announced.

Recent reports have hinted at a late-April launch, although a tweet from reliable tipster Roland Quandt on 7 March has suggested that any potential buyers may need to start saving their money immediately if they want to pick one up on day one.

According to Quint's tweet, the Galaxy S8 will be priced at €799 (£693, $843), while its larger twin will sell for a princely sum of €899 (£780, $949). These prices roughly tally with similar leaks and are a significant price hike over the £569 launch price for the Galaxy S7 and sit much closer to the Note 7's initial £749 price tag. Quint also speculates that the Android phone will come in Black and Silver colour variants, as well as a new Violet shade.

For more on the possible specs and features of Samsung's next flagship, be sure to check our comprehensive Galaxy S8 round-up which we will be updating until the device finally breaks cover on 29 March.