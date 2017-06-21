It seems like Scarlett Johansson has found love again. The Avengers star was spotted on a "romantic" dinner date with a new man.

According to Page Six, the 32-year-old actress was spotted dining with showbiz lawyer Kevin Yorn at Upper East Side restaurant Scalinatella over the weekend.

"They were touching," a source told the celebrity news websites. "They were holding hands, but there was no kissing."

The pair was also photographed holding hands after they stepped outside the restaurant.

Johansson was dressed in a pinstripe halter dress, which she paired with black heels, black sweater, glasses, and a beige leather purse, while Yorn sported a jeans jacket and dark pants.

The outing comes just months after Johansson filed for divorce from Romain Dauriac. The former couple shares a two-year-old daughter named Rose Dorothy.

Johansson was most recently rumoured to be having a fling with Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost. They were reportedly spotted kissing at the comedy show's season finale afterparty in New York in late May. They were also later spotted enjoying a "cozy" night out in the Upper East Side.

Speaking about the duo's fling last month, a source told E! News, "It's been going on for a bit." "They're not in a relationship, but they have fun together. They like each other, but it's not exclusive - at least not at this point."

Johansson is currently busy filming her upcoming 2018 action film Avengers: Infinity War. Her new comedy flick Rough Night hit theatres last week.