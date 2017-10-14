Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting her first baby with boyfriend Travis Scott but, instead of confirming or denying the rumours, she continues to tease her fans by wearing baggy outfits in her recent appearances. But, according to a new report, her former boyfriend Tyga is trying to get back together with her again while Scott is busy with his professional commitments.

"Tyga's been texting Kylie again, trying to sweet talk her into seeing him. He's been shooting a music video at all their favourite spots in LA this past week and it's got him missing her. He tries to play it cool, but the truth is he'd kill to have her back," a source told Hollywood Life.

However, the report also said that the lip kit mogul is not interested in her ex-beau. "Kylie has zero interest in taking him back, she's all about Travis. But she's not totally shutting Tyga down at this point — the truth is she loves the attention," added the source.

Kylie and Tyga dated for around three years but broke up earlier this year. The 20-year-old subsequently started dating rapper Scott and are rumoured to be going strong, with the couple reportedly pregnant.

Kylie and Scott, however, are not able to meet each other frequently due to their professional commitments, which might be the reason that Tyga feels he has a chance to get back with his former lover.

"Tyga is well aware that Travis has been spending a lot of time in NYC, focusing on his work and building his career. While Travis is on the road touring, Tyga wants to try and swoop in and steal Kylie away," the source said.

"With Travis away, Tyga reminds Kylie that he still loves her and believes they may still have a happy ending. While Kylie thinks Tyga is just being silly, she still appreciates his attention."