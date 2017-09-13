Singer Selena Gomez was recently pictured making out with co-star Timothee Chalamet on the sets of the Woody Allen film and a new report in Hollywood Life has all the details about if her boyfriend, The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) is jealous of her on-screen romance.

The Fetish songstress was recently photographed filming with Timothee on the set of the untitled movie as the pair sat in a BMW convertible passionately kissing each other.

A source told the gossip website, "Selena and Abel seriously have an unbreakable trust. They are all about each other and neither one would ever betray the other. "

The report claimed that Starboy singer understands that Gomez is an actress and filming such scenes is a part of her job. The insider continued, "They have both been through relationships in the past where trust was an issue but they learned from those moments. Selena is an actress and this is part of the job. She gets no pleasure out of it and Abel knows that."

The insider revealed that the 27-year-old singer is proud of his girlfriend for working in a Woody Allen film. "I mean of course it can be a little awkward, but Abel isn't sweating it at all. He knows this is an absolutely amazing opportunity for Selena to work in a Woody Allen film so he's just really proud and happy for her," the source added of the couple.

The 25-year-old singer is dating the rapper for almost 9 months now. A report in Entertainment Tonight has alleged that the loved up couple have moved in together, though temporarily.

"They are living] in a low-rise luxury building in the heart of the Village. Selena is definitely immersing herself into the nitty gritty of New York," a source told ET. According to the insider, the high-end apartment features 11.6 ft high ceilings, Juliette glass balconies and English kitchen.

The source added, "Best of all, the master bath is outfitted with his and her vanities, a steam shower and Kohler cast-iron bathtub. They've both been very gracious to the neighbors and seem very happy with their living arrangement."