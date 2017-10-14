Tennis champion Serena Williams has vowed to make her return to the court by the new year, but in the meantime, the 23-time Grand Slam winner is fully embracing her role as a new mother. The 36-year-old sportswoman and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their little girl Alexis Olympia on 1 September at a hospital in Palm Beach, Florida.

On 14 October she shared an adorable selfie with her daughter to the 6.8 million Instagram followers on her account. In the black and white picture, the Wimbledon ace poses with her baby in her arms as floral crowns - courtesy of a Snapchat filter - adorn their heads.

One fan gushed: "You two are precious. Motherhood looks great on you Serena" while another said: While a fourth added: "What a cutie pie!!!! @serenawilliams you're a mommy!!!!!!!!! Congrats Queen!"

But sharing a sweet picture wasn't Williams' only goal, she was also keen to engage with other mother on the photo-sharing platform by discussing the growing trend of 'push presents'. Alongside the picture, she wrote: "Ladies is a 'push present' a thing? If so what did you get if anything? #conversationstarter."

A push present is what a partner gives to the mother to mark the occasion of her giving birth to their child.

One fan replied: "If it's another reason to celebrate the birth of a child I think it's fantastic enjoy the time goes by so quick before you know it they are taller than us." A second suggested asking for "Diamonds or a yacht boo."

Meanwhile, it seems that Williams is not planning on slowing down anytime soon.

"I am looking forward to becoming a mother and coming back to the courts already," she told The Telegraph of her plans to compete in the Australian Open in January. "I'm always thinking about what's next: the next victory, the next trophy."