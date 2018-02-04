The actress Kim Cattrall has announced on social media that her brother, who had been missing for days, has died. The star of Sex and the City, 61, described her brother as "one of a kind" only hours after she made an emotional appeal after he had gone missing.

She wrote on social media: "It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall, aged 55.

Earlier, she had asked for fans to help find him and contact police if they had information about him after he went missing from his home on 30 January.

Cattrall posted messages urging people to contact police in Blackfalds in Alberta, Canada, if they saw him.

She wrote on social media: "His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs."

She said he was "a one of a kind brother", adding: "Help us bring him home safe." After posting news of his death, the actor posted: "At this time we ask for privacy."

"We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time."

Cattrall has been in the headlines over the last few months after news the third Sex and the City film had been shelved and she was in a public feud with Sarah Jessica Parker. She also claimed that she and her co-stars were never friends but simply colleagues.