An explicit video of English actress Stephanie Davis is reported to have surfaced online last week. According to reports, the alleged sex tape – which was shared on the internet without the former Celebrity Big Brother star's consent – has devastated her.

A source close to the actress claimed that the 24-year-old was not aware of the x-rated video and hence informed the police following the incident. The case is currently under investigation, as per Daily Star.

As it turns out, this is not the first time that the actress had her private video leaked online. Reportedly, a clip featuring Davis with Love Island star Joshua Ritchie had emerged online last summer that showed the pair in compromising state.

Apparently the Hollyoaks actress – who was in her lingerie in the intimate video – had shared it with her friends, but without her consent, the clip found its way to the internet.

Davis' claim to fame has been her role as Sinead O'Connor in the Channel 4 series, Hollyoaks and a number of other reality shows including 2010's Over The Rainbow and Celebrity Big Brother. While the actress shot to the limelight with these TV appearances, she even suffered some bad press due to her turbulent relationship with fellow CBB star Jeremy McConnell.

Between their on again and off again relationship, the couple even welcomed their first child together in January, son Caben-Albie.

Most recently, Davis' baby daddy McConnell allegedly had an episode of relapse as he was photographed sleeping on a park bench, following a boozy night out. Not just that, sources even claim that the former CBB star was escorted out of a club the same night.

"We will not be commenting on Jeremy's illness. His well-being is our main concern. We are working with the relevant professionals to provide him all the support he needs," a spokesperson for McConnell told Mail Online.