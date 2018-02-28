Colombian singer Shakira has reportedly paid the Spanish government $25m in back taxes as part of an investigation that could cost her a large chunk of her fortune.

According to local reports, the Hips Don't Lie singer handed over the hefty sum following an investigation into her financial affairs by Spain's Tax Agency, which accused her of failing to pay the proper taxes whilst residing in the country since 2011 with her longtime partner Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué.

The money is said to be cover just a portion of a debt authorities claim the singer has failed to settle. State prosecution chiefs were said to be preparing to launch formal legal proceedings.

Under Spanish law, if you live in the country for at least 183 days you would be considered a legal resident and thus fiscally responsible for paying taxes on global income acquired during that period.

Shakira has dated Pique since 2010 and the share two sons, 5-year-old Milan and 3-year-old Sasha. She became a full tax resident in Spain in 2015.

Barcelona's El Periodico newspaper reported earlier in February that the 41-year-old singer was the subject of an ongoing investigation by Spanish authorities who were trying to establish whether or not she legally resided in Spain between 2011 and 2014.

Shakira's legal team are said to have told the Spanish new website that Shakira always met her tax obligations whilst residing in Spain and would not deliberately attempt deceive authorities.

Her latest legal woes come weeks after it was revealed she transferred £30million in musical rights to an offshore firm in Malta in the recent Paradise Papers scandal.

Her lawyer Ezequiel Camerini is quoted as saying her links to a tax haven were justified on the basis that 'as an international artist, she had lived in several places in the course of her professional life, acting in total accordance with the laws of all the jurisdictions she resides in.'

IBTimes UK has reached out to Shakira's representatives for comment.

Shakira's net worth is reported to be more than $220m.