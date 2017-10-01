Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards has bounced back from her health scare by dressing up in a racy PVC outfit to attend bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock's 25th birthday.

The 24-year-old pop sensation wowed her 6.8m Instagram followers with her latest outfit, comprising of a white tank top tucked into a high-waisted high-shine leather skirt teamed with a matching jacket and 90s-style choker necklace.

She accessorised the look with black strappy sandals and wore her blonde hair in a high bun while donning a dramatic smoky eye make-up look.

Fans of the star were relieved with her latest healthy appearance as it comes after a hospital dash in Las Vegas last week for being struck down with a severe ''gastric problem".

Edwards, who was previously engaged to One Direction's Zayn Malik, was forced to pull out of a Little Mix gig before flying home to London following the fiasco.

The singer's followers were overjoyed by her comeback, with one commenting on the gorgeous post: ''Welcome back Perrie❤'' as another put: ''Pure beauty''.

A third added: ''YOU SLAY, QUEEN''

Edwards' latest Instagram offering comes after a short silence as her last post was uploaded on 18 September of herself hand-in-hand with her Liverpool footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The pair have been dating since November 2016 and have enjoyed several holidays together, with Edwards recently gushing about the football star on Instagram.

Declaring her commitment to her boyfriend, she said: ''Happy birthday my love. 24! If I can wake up to this for the rest of my life that would be wonderful!"

Rumours of their romance emerged when Oxlade-Chamberlain was first spotted in the audience during Edwards' X Factor performance with her Little Mix bandmates late last year.

He posed for snaps with fans on the night as he supported his girlfriend while she performed on stage. An insider told The Sun at the time: "Alex is clearly smitten with Perrie and he looked like he loved the girls' performance.''