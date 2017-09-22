Dele Alli is a lucky young man with a model girlfriend that goes by the name of Ruby Mae, and her fans aren't shy about pointing that out.

The 22-year-old model uses her Instagram account to showcase her latest modelling endeavours, and didn't fail to impress her 28K and growing fan base with her latest post comprising of a dual outfit shot.

Ruby showed off her lean model figure in a black bralet with a chain mini skirt worn in both black and red styles for e-commerce site Miss Pap, simply accessorising the revealing look with a chunky diamante choker.

The 5'9 rising star looked ready for a night out as her raven tresses were styled in a loose waves as she sported her trademark smoky eye and nude lip make-up look.

It was also an opportunity for the lingerie model to highlight her incredible toned abs as she revealed her bare midriff, along with a good dose of her endless, toned legs in the super short skirt featuring a fashion-forward chain detailing – a regular accent on Gucci pieces.

Her supporters were quick to praise her latest picture, with one person commenting: "So flawless" as another said: "Lucky Dele".

A third added: "This girl❤️ @dele" – letting the Tottenham Hotspur star know exactly what he's got.

London-born Ruby is signed to Manchester Boss Models Management and turned heads when she posed in a series of colourful patterned lingerie for the fashion brand Pour Moi which showcased her svelte yet curvaceous physique.

She is now a regular face on high street e-commerce sites including Pretty Little Thing and In The Style – brands particularly loved by reality stars and British celebrities.

Ruby has been dating Alli since early 2016 and was first pictured holding hands with him back in April of that year while on a dinner date in London.