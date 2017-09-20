She might be a WAG as Tottenham Spurs star Dele Alli's girlfriend, but Ruby Mae is an independent working woman and rising star in her own right, with her Instagram account being something of a work portfolio.

The 22-year-old star is employed by a variety of online e-commerce fashion and lingerie sites and her latest post on the social media platform showcased her offering for Miss Pap's autumn/winter campaign.

Wearing a black and red slogan sweater with the words 'Baby Girl' emblazoned on the front, Ruby looked every inch the fashionista in a black patent puffer coat styled with a red mini skirt, showing off a good dose of her tanned legs.

Staring into the distance as she was perched on some outdoor steps, Ruby's look was given a further edgy vibe with a smoky eye and nude lip make-up look.

Fans were quick to praise Ruby on the outfit, with one male fan writing: "Dele is lucky".

Another follower commented: "Gorgeous xxx" as a third added: "Amazing".

Ruby has kept her nearly two-year romance with Alli away from the spotlight as both of them become more famous, with the London-born model using social media mainly to promote her modelling work.

The snap comes as Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino says that 21-year-old Alli has gone off the boil after failing to hit the heights in a mediocre start to the season.

The Young Player of the Year still has two games of a three-match ban to serve in the Champions League after his red card against Gent in last season's Europa League.

Thanks to Alli's performance on the pitch last night, Tottenham Hotspur will continue in the Leage Cup competition after hescored a winning goal midway through the second half against Barnsley, resulting in 1-0 win.

Ruby was first papped with the England football player in April 2016 holding hands and grinning from ear to ear on a date in London.

The loved up couple have also been spotted on holiday several times, including Ibiza, along with a string of London dinner dates.