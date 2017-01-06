The Soulja Boy and Chris Brown saga took another dramatic twist after the Crank That rapper asked Rihanna and Karrueche Tran to attend the highly anticipated boxing fight between him and Brown. Floyd Mayweather is reportedly training the rapper for his pay-per-view boxing match.

"I invited Rihanna & Karrueche to the fight. I know they don't want this bitch n***a Chris Brown no more. But they can watch me knock him out," Soulja tweeted.

The duo got involved in an ugly spat after Soulja commented on a picture of Tran with a string of heart emojis.

Their fight escalated further after Soulja tweeted that the Loyal singer called him up and threatened him after he reacted to Brown's former girlfriend's post. They later settled to end the feud in the ring with a 'man to man' boxing fight. "Soulja's got a lot riding on this fight. Respect. Undisputed street cred. He wants to wipe that smerk off Breezy's face so he can stop talking sh**," a source told Hollywood Life.

"As for Karrueche, Soulja wants her there too. He already knows she's on his side in this fight and wants her to see Chris get whooped too," the source added.

Tran, who initially maintained a dignified silence, shared a lengthy post reacting to the fight between her ex beau and Soulja and slammed Brown for igniting the online spat.

"We just brought in a new year and this what we doing?? Leave the extr'd out, rah rah s*** behind. This isn't cool or funny...it's draining.. not just for me .. but for everyone. There's so much more out there in life then "twitter beefs." But anyways..second off.. trying. to. make. me. feel. poppin? You talking about your old song 'Poppin'? You know what makes me feel poppin? Getting up and going to set..walking in my apartment and seeing my Emmy with my name on it. giving away shoes and feeding the less fortunate..being able to provide for my family with my own $$..that's what makes me feel good about myself. I been chillen..working..eating my veggies..hitting these squats and minding my own business and that's exactly how I want to keep it," she wrote.