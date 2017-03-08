Live Close Welcome to the IBTimes UK coverage of the Spring Budget. At approximately 12.30pm, Chancellor Philip Hammond will deliver the Spring Budget against a backdrop of heightened uncertainty as the government prepares to leave the European Union. A resilient economy since the June Brexit vote is likely to mean the deficit is around £12bn (€13.8bn, $14.6bn) smaller than feared at the time of the Autumn Statement in November. But Hammond has primed the country not to expect giveaways, with inflation rising sharply since the start of the year and the government preparing to trigger Article 50 at the end of this month. Stay with us for live updates ahead of Hammond's speech and comments and reactions throughout the day.

5 min 10:49 Business rates expectations Going back to expectations ahead of Hammond's speech for a second, the Chancellor is unlikely to announce any significant changes to the implementation of the 2017 Business Rates Revaluation. "Any changes now would cause significant problems as the new Business Rates liabilities come into effect from 1st April 2017 and the bills are already being prepared and issued by the local authorities," explained Gerry Biddle, assistant director in Deloitte Real Estate. "However, it's likely that the Chancellor will spend some extra money to help those businesses facing the steepest increases by making the transitional relief scheme more beneficial to those occupiers. Read more: Why are changes to Britain's business rates upsetting everyone?

11 min 10:44 OECD upgrades growth forecast Earlier today, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said the UK economy will grow more than expected this year but the rate of expansion will still be slower than 2016. The organisation predicted that UK's gross domestic product will increase by 1.6% this year, faster than the 1.2% growth predicted in November. However, it warned that rising inflation, weakening business investment and uncertainty over the UK's future trading relations with the rest of world as a result of Brexit will all act as drags on growth. You can read more about here.

13 min 10:42 How has the UK economy done so far? The economy has performed better than the OBR expected. At the end of last year the watchdog forecast growth of 1.4% for 2017. This is expected be upgraded by the OBR to close to 2%, in line with most other forecasts. However, the OBR is likely to warn that household finances will be squeezed by higher inflation, currently at 1.8%. Some economists say this may jump as high as 4% in the second half of the year as high street prices rise, pushed by a weak pound. The Bank of England has said it does not expect wages to keep pace with inflation. "The long grind of public sector austerity has much further to run," said Ian Stewart, chief economist at Deloitte. "After seven years of deficit reduction, annual borrowing still accounts for 3.5% of UK GDP. The squeeze on public spending is stepping up, this Budget is unlikely to see any let up on that, and by the end of this decade the tax burden is likely to be at a 30 year high." "As such, rebalancing the public finances after the global financial crisis is likely to be a three Parliament process and Hammond's first Budget could mark only the halfway point in the long journey to eliminating the deficit."

16 min 10:38 Sterling tumbles ahead of Hammond's speech Sterling has fallen to $1.2165, its weakest level against the dollar since 17 January. "We expect sterling to tread water with a bearish bias as we lead up to the Budget, after all, the contrasting fiscal stances between the UK and the US is decidedly pound negative," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at City Index. "However, if the Chancellor manages to avoid terrifying the market with his continued push for austerity and instead focuses on a positive fiscal outlook for the UK – with borrowing down and tax take up – then the pound and gilt yields could stage a mini recovery on the back of Hammond's speech."