The cast and crew of Star Wars 8 are slowly releasing information about the space action thriller. After Adam Driver's small tease about Kylo Ren's plot line and Mark Hamill's tease about the exclusive first look at the film, director Rian Johnson has some information to share with his fans regarding Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron.

Speaking with Variety, the director of Episode VIII reveals that all the three new characters will keep learning about their powers and capabilities as they will face difficult challenges in the upcoming films. However, he didn't divulge much about their back story.

"I wanted to know more about each of them, and that doesn't just mean information or back story. Figure out what's the most difficult thing each of them could be challenged with now — let's throw that at them and dig into what really makes them tick by seeing how they handle that," Johnson told the website.

Rey, who was introduced in The Force Awakens as a space scavenger, realised her power with the Force when she faced the dreaded Kylo Ren. During the climax the untrained Rey defeated the son of Han Solo and General Leia Organa.

Finn's fate will be revealed in Episode VIII. In the seventh sequel he was badly injured during his fight with the mighty Ren. Poe, on the other hand, has emerged as a skilful pilot for the Resistance army and his expertise may prove useful for General Leia in defeating the First Order.

If Johnson's hints are considered, it seems the trio will have a tough time ahead as Kylo may come back to avenge his defeat and let's not forget that the threat from Supreme Leader Snoke is also looming large over the galactic peace.