Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's destiny took a huge turn after their film Good Will Hunting became a hit on the box office and earned rave reviews from critics. The film's lead actor, the late Robin Williams played a huge role in the success of the film as both Damon and Affleck were new in the industry and had co-written the movie's script.

While speaking to Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet of the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, Damon, who produced the film Manchester By The Sea starring Affleck's brother Casey, spoke about the good memories he and Ben shared with the late Williams, who died in 2014.

Although he said that they were incredibly indebted to the Williams, he regretted that they could not pay back the legendary actor who committed suicide at his home in Paradise Cay, California.

"Oh, man, [I have] a lot of Robin Williams memories, good memories of him. And Ben said recently, it's weird, we always felt like we were going to, we had this incredible debt to pay him back," Damon told Seacrest. (via EOnline)

"And we thought there would be time to do that and just the abruptness of somebody leaving like that, that realization comes that you're never going to be able to pay back this incredible thing done for you," he added.

Williams' star value and impeccable performance as Dr Sean Maguire earned the Good Will Hunting two academy awards and brought instant fame to the two childhood friends. "That movie got made because Robin said he wanted to do it. That changed the trajectory of our careers completely, forever," Damon recalled.