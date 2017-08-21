England's Ashes trip to Australia does not begin for another three months but Stuart Broad is already aiming to be part of next series in 2019.

The 31-year-old became his country's second-highest Test wicket-taker behind teammate James Anderson after claiming his 384th scalp in the innings victory over West Indies at Edgbaston, leapfrogging Sir Ian Botham in the pecking order.

After Joe Root's side complete the three-match series against West Indies, they travel to Australia this winter where they will be tasked with attempting to retain the Ashes won back in 2015. And the Nottinghamshire seamer has no intention of making summer's duel with the old enemy his last.

"I have a lot of cricket left in me," he said. "I'm really enjoying being a part of this team and hopefully have a few more miles in the tank. I'll be 33 in 2019. I certainly hope that my performances will keep improving so that I'm part of that 2019 Ashes."

Broad's 384th wicket, taken by bowling Shane Dowrich as England wrapped up proceedings in the first Test, means he is now 108 wickets behind Anderson in the list of England's all-time bowlers.

"It's hard to look too far ahead," Broad added. "You don't know if you'll have luck with injuries, for example. I'll play as long as my competitive spirit and drive is there, because that's what gets me up in the morning. As soon as that goes, I'm gone."

In the last Ashes tour in Australia, Broad was the pick of the England bowlers, picking up 21 wickets at an average of 27.52, but he could do nothing to prevent a Mitchell Johnson-inspired Australia from romping to a 5-0 series win.

The result was the second time in eight years England have suffered a whitewash at the hands of the Australians but Broad is already relishing the challenge of the upcoming tour.

"This winter is a hugely exciting one," said Broad who, along with Anderson, will again be a pivotal figure in England's attack this winter. The two teams are very similar so it should be a belter."

Before that, however, England have two more Tests left against the West Indies, starting at Headingley on Friday [25 August], and Broad stressed remaining on the sidelines is not an option he is willing to consider. "I will politely be suggesting that I will be having sufficient rest in September and October to be available for the next two Tests against West Indies."