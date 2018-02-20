Michelle Keegan has been sending her fans into a frenzy over her latest Instagram posts, wowing in a series of covetable outfits.

The 30-year-old actress has been enjoying the sunnier climes in an unknown location over the past few days, posting solo shots of herself to her 3.4m Instagram followers.

Keegan's latest snap shows her looking fierce in a fuchsia pink tailored suit by French Connection which she wears with a white T-shirt underneath and a cross body bag by Prada.

She modernised the look with a pair of sneakers and propped a pair of retro style shades on as she basked in the sunshine in front of a picturesque building and a park.

Keegan, who appeared to be standing on her tip toes and resting on a curb, captioned the shot: "Shout out to kerb for helping me look taller! ✌."

Her fans went wild over the snap, with one person writing: "Lush my lady crush always."

While someone else said: "What a babe ❤️ very chic ."

A third added: "Stunning look @michkeegan And nice little trick there with the Kerb."

The day before, Keegan shared a snap of herself smiling in the sun with an orange cocktail, while two more recent posts show her sporting trendy outfits in fashion-focused snaps.

Keegan's latest solo Instagram snaps come after it was reported that her husband of three years, Wright, 31, has been liking explicit snaps of singer Rita Ora on the social media platform.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that the former Towie star has been admiring racy pictures of the Anywhere hitmaker after previously claiming that he was a fan of her music to his 1.3m Instagram followers.

Wright liked a snap of Ora in a skimpy stage ensemble ahead of her Kosovo concert which showed off her behind.

His actions came just days after he shared a snap of himself and his wife looking at the Californian sunset on Valentine's Day with the caption: "Happy Valentine's Day to my 1. Love you always ❤️x."