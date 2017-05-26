Take That have rescheduled their Manchester gigs in the wake of the terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead.

The trio of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald were due to perform three gigs at the arena from Thursday 25 to Saturday 27 May. The band will now perform a single date at the Etihad Stadium on 18 June.

In a statement they said that three consecutive nights were not available in the venue's schedule for them to complete their tour dates. They had already played three nights at the venue the weekend before the bombing.

Fans with tickets for the postponed Manchester Arena gigs have the option of attending the Etihad concert or obtaining a full refund.

Several other events at Manchester Arena have been cancelled BBC News reports. Rock band Kiss have cancelled their gig at the Manchester Arena on 30 May, saying they are "heartbroken by the atrocity committed against the innocent victims of Manchester".

The subsequent event in the arena's calendar, WWE Presents NXT Live! on 6 June, has also been cancelled "out of respect for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy".

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher will start his solo tour at Manchester's O2 Ritz on 30 May, giving all proceeds to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. Explaining why he was giving the money to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, he said:"The gig was going to happen anyway and we all have to do what we can. I want to try and help pick people up. People like me, doing what we do, it's our duty to give people a good time."

Kings of Leon were expected to perform at the Manchester arena on 9 June however there are currently no details regarding the re-opening of the arena.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated the bomb in the foyer of the Manchester Arena after Ariana's show on Monday (22 May). The explosion killed Abedi and 22 others, including an 8-year-old girl and several parents waiting for their children. Sixty-four more people were injured by the blast.

Of the 22 killed in the bombing the youngest has been identified as eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos.