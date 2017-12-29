Kailyn Lowry did not feature in the end of the year special episode of MTV's Teen Mom 2 — Teen Mom That's a Wrap 2017. The busy mum has finally revealed the reason, putting an end to all the rumours about her absence.

Lowry, who gave birth to her third son, Lux in August, spoke to US Weekly and explained, "While of course I was invited to participate in it — and had planned to film in it — I had to leave to be with my son, Lux, who was only 10 weeks old at the time.

"People who were watching the special this week when it aired, though, started tweeting me about it and were filling in their own blanks and coming up with other reasons as to why they thought I was absent," she added.

Revealing that being with her infant son was her top priority, the Delaware resident continued, "My absence from the special, though, had nothing to do with anything other than my son needing me. The special was filmed in California — and we live on the East Coast — so the time change coupled with the late filming of the special were just too much for us."

Lowry — who shares seven-year-old son Issac with ex Jo Rivera, four-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and five-month-old Lux with ex Chris Lopez — has been a part of Teen Mom 2 since it premiered in 2011.

"My priorities are my kids and I'm happier that I got to have that night with Lux. Plus, after hearing about the special and how it ended I'm glad I didn't miss anything fun. To reiterate again, it had nothing to do with anyone else that was going. I just needed to handle my family stuff," the 25-year-old told the outlet.

Although she had to miss the MTV special, Lowry has a lot to look forward to in 2018, including her new book deal. The MTV star is set to write a children's book and her son Issac is going to do the illustrations.

The end of the year special, which aired on Monday (25 December), featured Teen Mom 2 co-stars Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans, Briana DeJesus and Leah Messer. Teen Mom OG stars Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Farrah Abraham also featured on the show.