Sharon Osbourne has opened up about Ozzy's multiple indiscretions, with the X Factor judge revealing that her husband has cheated on her with several women in the past.

Sharon told The Telegraph that the Black Sabbath frontman has cheated on her with six women, including a Russian teenager, their chef and two masseuses.

"There were six of them – some Russian teenager, then a masseuse in England, our masseuse out here, and then our cook...," she told the news website.

She continued, "He had women in different countries. Basically, if you're a woman giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you."

The couple got married in July 1982 and have three children together – Aimee, Jack, and Kelly.

Sharon also said that she was in shock when she found out about the rocker's fling with hairdresser Michelle Pugh. "When I found out about the hairdresser, I couldn't believe it. Because none of these women were show ponies; he was doing it to fill the void in some way," she said.

Sharon almost ended her marriage to Ozzy last year after details of the adultery scandal involving the 45-year-old hairdresser emerged. At the time, she revealed her husband had cheated on her with five women from five different countries.

"The s**t that's been going on with my husband recently, it's been going on for about five years but people are talking about it now. We've survived everything, drink, drugs, and now it's women," the 63-year-old told The Sunday Times magazine.

"Somehow drugs and drink is more acceptable, I think. When it's somebody that has a sex addiction, it's embarrassing. He's come out and admitted it finally. It's very, very hard. It's been going on for at least six years."