Davinson Sanchez says his decision to sign for Tottenham Hotspur despite interest from Barcelona was purely for "football reasons".

Tottenham broke their transfer record to bring 21-year-old Sanchez to north London for a fee that could rise to £42m. The defender garnered a reputation as one of Europe's brightest defensive talents last season during Ajax's run to the Europa League final with Chelsea and Bayern Munich also among the clubs credited with interest in his services.

Earlier this summer Mundo Deportivo reported Barcelona had been informed of Ajax's decision to cash in on the Colombia international this summer and were seemingly handed the edge when Sanchez declared he would jump at the chance to move to the Nou Camp.

The defender will however be part of Mauricio Pochettino's squad this season having opted for Spurs where he believes he will be in a better environment to grow as a player.

"For me, Barcelona has always been one of the best in the world but the conditions I was going to arrive to were not the best," Sanchez said while on international duty with Colombia, SPORT reports.

He added: "Luckily, a decision was taken based on football not marketing. Now I am thinking about Tottenham and the national team and continuing to perform well like I am doing."

Barcelona had initially tried to sign Sanchez in 2016 while he was still in his homeland with Atletico Nacional. Their plans to immediately place him in the Barcelona B aside saw him turn down the move, instead signing for Ajax for €5m.

Tottenham have added two South American defenders to their ranks this summer with 19-year-old Argentine Juan Foyth also arriving from Estudiantes. The centre-half has signed a five-year contract with the north London side after Mauricio Pochettino's personal intervention convinced him of the move despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain.