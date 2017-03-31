Triple H, in a recent interview revealed the one WWE superstar he saved that many begged him to fire from the entertainment company. Hunter said he retained Enzo Amore because he saw value in the wrestler despite his lack of physique and wrestling skills.

The company's executive vice president of Talent, Live Events and Creative, said every wrestler enrolled in the WWE Performance Center has to go through a formal review every six months, and if they do not meet the standards they are cut but some are given another shot to prove their talents.

Hunter said many talents have turned superstars after a couple of years in the company's development programme but these same superstars were "constantly on the cut list".

"Enzo Amore, when I brought him in, everyone at the tryout was saying, 'Get rid of this kid!' I was like, 'He's got a huge personality. If he can annoy us all this bad here, imagine what he can do on TV.'... Every time he'd get his review, they'd be like, 'I'd cut him.' Dusty [Rhodes] and I would be like, 'Keep him.' Look at him now.... Is he ever going to make you money from an in-ring performer standpoint? Probably not. But he's money on the mic."

Triple H told ESPN that he decided to keep Amore at the company because he is good on the microphone. "That's what we're looking for, and it's finding that in a guy or girl that can do what we do. The Rock was the same guy that they were chanting 'Die Rocky Die!' until he got a personality, and then all of a sudden, he was The Rock."

Amore and his partner Big Cass will be squaring off with Cesaro and Sheamus and champions Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows for the Raw Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday 2 (April).