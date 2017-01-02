Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey has announced that he is taking a break from social media sites for a while.

Posey shared the news with his more than three million followers on Instagram with a heartfelt post for his late mother on her second death anniversary.

He wrote: "I was inspired by a good friend to post this. My family and I lost my mom 2 years ago last month. It's put a lot of doubt and trouble in my head, even writing this right now I'm not really sure what to say".

"But I do know that I love this woman more than anything :) losing her has put some priorities into perspective. I'm going to take a break from this app and other social platforms for a while," the actor, who shot to fame with the MTV show – Teen Wolf, shared in his wordy Instagram post. Posey's mother Cyndi, 55, died in December 2014 due to breast cancer.

Posey next thanked his fans and followers for the support as he concluded his emotional message on an inspiring note. "I love you guys and will forever be grateful for the support. I'll still be around, just in a different way. Happy new year, happy holidays, happy life. I hope this inspires more than saddens," the actor wrote.

Unlike his former girlfriend Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey was never a big fan of social media; yet when the two began a whirlwind romance in October, the actor flooded his profile with adorable couple pictures. Unfortunately, the relationship didn't last long and the couple broke up in November, following which Thorne went on to spark dating rumours with singer Charlie Puth. While the rumoured romance with the singer turned out to be short-lived, Thorne found herself in the middle of an alleged love triangle.

"Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I arent dating we are friends. That article was written forever ago," the Disney actress explained after Puth slammed her on Twitter for two-timing with him and Posey.

The actress, who has been quite vocal about her sexuality, later concluded her year with a touching message ahead of the big New Year's kiss. "Wow this year was the happiest and saddest of times for me an emotional-train wreck-clusterf**k," she wrote.