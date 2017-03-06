Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he will return to boxing in May, 15 months after his shock victory over Wladimir Klitschko and self-imposed exile.

The 28-year-old sensationally vacated the WBO, IBF and WBA Super belts in October 2016 after admitting he had taken cocaine and had suffered from acute depression.

The next day Fury had his licence suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) after he vacated the belts and admitted using drugs.

The Mancunian has not pulled on his gloves since he beat Klitschko on points in Dusseldorf, Germany, in October 2015.

But after his self-imposed exodus Fury now claims he is ready to return to boxing against an, as-of-yet, unnamed opponent.

He tweeted: "Breaking news. Return of the MAC, May 13th, working on an opponent more news to follow."

"Keep my belts warm guys as they belong to the king. Whoever got my belts I'm coming for you! Big or small."

In June 2016, Fury was charged with a doping offence by the UK's anti-doping body after he and his cousin Hughie Fury, were allegedly found with a presence of a "prohibited substance" from a sample taken 16 months previously in February 2015.

The BBBC is yet to announce that Fury's licence has been reinstated after he was provisionally suspended for his self-confessed cocaine abuse.

However, Fury, who was stripped of his IBF belt shortly afterwards after he beat Klitschko, may be forced to attend a hearing for the alleged failure of the drug test, should the comeback be confirmed.

Peter Fury, Tyson's father, has spoken before about his son's suspension from the sport believing that it could prove beneficial to his recovery.

He also previously suggested that Tyson would return to the ring at some point in Spring 2017.

The Englishman's expected return could mean a possible clash with the winner of Anthony Joshua vs Fury which will take place at Wembley Stadium in front of a sell-out 90,000 crowd on 29 April.