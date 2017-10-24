Earlier this year, ex-Uber engineer Susan Fowler made waves after publishing a chilling blog post that exposed the company's sexual harassment, systemic sexism and toxic work culture that eventually led to the ousting of CEO Travis Kalanick. Now, Fowler's story is being made into a movie.

In a February 19 blog post titled "Reflecting on One Very, Very Strange Year at Uber", Fowler detailed her experiences at Uber including harassment, discrimination and a "game-of-thrones political war" raging within the upper management.

The post soon went viral and prompted an internal investigation led by former US attorney general Eric Holder that shook the company and Silicon Valley. The probe eventually led to the firing of more than 20 people, including senior executives.

Investors later demanded that Uber's CEO and founder Kalanick immediately step down as well.

Following her story, many other women in the male-dominated tech industry also came forward with their own experiences with sexism and misconduct at work.

News of the movie was first revealed in a New York Times profile published last week. Independent production company Good Universe beat out three other bidders to make the film titled "Disruptors" which focuses on Fowler's story, Deadline reports. The movie will be written by Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures screenwriter Allison Schroeder and produced by former Disney executive Kristin Burr.

It has been described as a potential "Erin Brockovich meets The Social Network."

"This project is an anthem for women, and an important reminder of the power of one female voice," Erin Westerman, who landed the project for Good Universe, which was recently acquired by Lionsgate, told Deadline.

Fowler's book on the same subject has also reportedly gone out to publishers last week as well.

"I knew I had to be super-careful about how I said it if I wanted anybody to take it seriously," Fowler told NYT regarding her blog post. "A lot of women have been whistle-blowers in the past, and a lot of them have just gotten torn down and treated terribly. One of the things that kept popping up was this idea that if you do whistle-blow about sexual harassment, then that is what will define the rest of your life. And I kind of struggled with this.

"I wasn't just standing up for myself," she continued. "I felt like I was standing up for everyone else that I was seeing at Uber who was mistreated. It was an extremely demoralizing environment. I would see people who would get harassed or made fun of or bullied and they would go report it, and they would just get ground down by upper management and HR. And so I felt like, if I can take this on despite the consequences, then I should do it."

Fowler is currently the editor of a tech publication for Stripe.