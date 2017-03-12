UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has revealed how she enjoyed punching Ronda Rousey during her successful title defence, something she claimed was a result of anger.

In the buildup to their highly anticipated title fight at UFC 207 in December 2016, most of the attention was given to Rousey, who would be making her first appearance in the octagon 13 months after losing her title in November 2015.

Nunes on the other hand, was barely given any attention in the video promos hyping up the fight, with UFC commentator Joe Rogan bringing the issue up in a bringing the issue up in a tweet.

In the end, Nunes was able to comfortably defeat Rousey 48 seconds into the first round and recently mentioned how before the fight, she was feeling sad and alone.

"I talk about anger, but I was sad," Nunes said as quoted on MMAFighting. "I felt alone, you know what I mean? Everything was for Ronda, and I was the champion, the best in the world. That's why I say that. They hurt me a lot. I fought that day with anger."

"Every time I touched Ronda, connected a punch, I wanted more and more. That's why the fight was so fast. Every time I connected, I felt that she couldn't take it, so I threw more and only stopped when it was over. But it was good."

The Brazilian admitted that punching Rousey was "great" and stated that she wanted to laugh after each successful strike.

"It was great, you know?" she added. "Every punch I landed in that face made me wanna laugh, but I held it. It was great."

However, Nunes has no hard feelings towards the 30-year-old, who she wishes can end her UFC career with a win.

"She needs to take some time to recover," Nunes explained. "A loss is something tough. I've lost before, you need great people around you, your family, people giving you positive energy."

"I want to see Ronda coming back, her finishing her career with a win. Every athlete deserves that. I don't want it to end this way because it's sad. I won, but I don't wish her any harm. I want her to come back and maybe, who knows, a rematch in the future? It would be perfect."