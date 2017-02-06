UFC legend Anderson Silva has said that he wants to fight Conor McGregor to test himself. The former middleweight champion is set to fight Derek Brunson at UFC 208 on 11 February, but has issued a challenge to the current lightweight champion, without any intended malice.

"First of all, I respect a lot Conor McGregor because this man changed everything in the UFC. Because I'm very respectful of Conor McGregor's style," Silva told Fox Sports.

"I think it's a great challenge for my martial arts techniques. I don't talk to disrespect Conor.

"I do it for challenge, for myself and the best stand-up fighting. I respect Conor and I think this is a great show, it's a great fight for the rest of my life. For the rest of my story in the UFC," the 41-year-old added.

While both fighters are currently 30 pounds apart, McGregor has already fought in three weight divisions including the welterweight division at 170 pounds. Silva, who fights in the middleweight division at 185 pounds, had earlier fought in the welterweight.

It remains to be seen if a possible fight between the duo could happen, especially with McGregor revealing his intentions of squaring off against Floyd Mayweather.

Silva last fought in the summer of 2016 at UFC 200 in a non title bout, and signed a 15 fight contract in 2015. However, the "Spider" insists that at 41, he has no plans to retire any time soon.

"Yeah of course. I'm so happy because in my heart I have energy. I have a lot of energy. In my mind and in my heart and I talked to my family and my family gives me support to finish my contract in the UFC," he noted.

"I think I have the energy to fight for more years. I think maybe six or seven years but I have energy. This is more important. I have energy. I have passion and I love my job."