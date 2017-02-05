Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Holly Holm's coach Mike Winkeljohn believes Ronda Rousey's first knockout in November 2015 when she lost the bantamweight title played a role in her defeat against Amanda Nunes on 30 December last year.

The California-born fighter returned to the octagon more than a year following her first UFC loss, but her return did not go as planned as she was knocked out by Nunes in 48 seconds. Holm's coach believes that Rousey was broken after the first fight and was not the same person anymore. Moreover, he has predicted her fight against the Brazilian to be the last, as he does not see her return for another bout.

Rousey was the longest reigning women's bantamweight champion in the UFC before back-to-back losses to Holm and Nunes. The manner of her loss and her lack of reaction has raised questions about Rousey's future in the sport, despite some suggesting that she will not return despite fellow fighters urging her to return and continue competing.

"I can't see it happening now. Yeah, it just absolutely can't happen," Winkeljohn told Submission Radio, as quoted by Fox Sports. "I think Holly broke (Rousey). I think Ronda was on top of the world and Holly broke her because when she came out for Amanda she just wasn't the same fighter by any means."

"Not taking anything away from Amanda, but Ronda, she didn't have anything, she just wasn't there. She was just basically waiting for the end in essence once she couldn't find a way to grab her. And she did the same thing she's done before in the past, reaching out with her left arm and trying to corral. It was just a one-sided fight just like I said. I think she's done," Holm's coach added.