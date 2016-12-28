Victoria Beckham is set to follow in the footsteps of her footballer husband by being made an OBE.

The 42-year-old popstar-turned-fashion designer will be recognised for her services to fashion and charity work on the Queen's New Year's Honours list.

Mum-of-four Victoria is said to be "delighted and humbled for the recognition".

"She is especially thrilled that her philanthropic work as a UNAIDS goodwill ambassador, creating a voice and awareness for women with HIV that suffer prejudice and discrimination has been recognised in this way," a source told the MailOnline.

Victoria is no stranger to Buckingham Palace after her husband of 17 years David Beckham was given the nod himself 13 years ago.

The 41-year-old sporting hero recently described receiving his OBE as one of his "proudest moments".

Speaking in the documentary Our Queen At Ninety earlier this year, he said: "Collecting my OBE was one of the proudest moments.

"That day was special for me because I brought my grandparents with me, it made me proud that I could bring them to somewhere that they worshipped for their whole lives."

He continued: "Meeting the Queen, it doesn't get better than that. You can feel the emotion, I can personally feel the emotion, because I just love everything about our Queen and what she represents. We all look for role models, we all look for leaders. I'm privileged and proud that we have the number one leader."

Victoria originally shot to fame in 1994 as part of chart-topping girlband the Spice Girls. Their hits included Wannabe, Say You'll Be There and Spice Up Your Life.

After the band went on hiatus in 2000 Victoria has since reinvented herself as a force to be reckoned with within the fashion world.

Her children are increasingly claiming the spotlight themselves these days. Eldest son Brooklyn, 17, is a passionate photographer while Romeo, 14, is an in-demand model having featured in campaigns for Burberry.

Youngest child Cruz Beckham, 11, recently launched an assault on the music charts with festive charity track If Every Day Was Christmas.

Managed by Scooter Braun, Cruz is already drawing comparisons to a young Justin Bieber.