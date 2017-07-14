If the Toronto press conference between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor was the world tour at its peak, the New York press conference was arguably the low point.

Using the same format once again with no media questions during the conference, the whole act became stale with both fighters repeatedly using the same verbal jabs and in some cases, speeches over and over again.

However, there were some talking points in this conference amid the whole racism scandal involving McGregor. The Irishman came under fire for making derogatory comments at Mayweather in the first press conference in Los Angeles, telling him to "dance for me, boy."

When also asked who would win a fight between himself and Sylvester Stallone's character in Rocky III during an interview on Wednesday (12 July), McGregor made another controversial remark referring to African-American boxers in the movie.

"Rocky III?" McGregor responded, as quoted on USA Today. "I'm trying to remember which one was Rocky III. Was that the one in the celebrity gym? I can't remember if that's the one with the dancing monkeys or not."

The 28-year-old decided to address the issue in New York by stirring the pot even further.

"Let me address the race," McGregor said during his speech while donning a polar bear fur suit. "A lot of people have me saying I'm against black people. That's absolutely f*****g ridiculous. Do they not know I'm half-black? I'm half-black from the belly button down."

The lightweight champion then went on to take shots at Mayweather's friend and rapper 50 Cent, stating that he was bankrupt and that "Money" would be joining him.

McGregor addressed the New York crowd afterwards, recalling how he made history by becoming the first simultaneous two-weight world champion in Madison Square Garden before letting Mayweather take the stage.

Mayweather started off by repeating his insults that his opponent tapped out to Nate Diaz at UFC 196 and was a quitter.

"I don't just smell victory. You know what I smell? I smell a b***h," Mayweather retorted before referencing McGregor's three submission losses in his MMA career. "Point to the easy work, b***h, the quitter. This b***h didn't quit once, this b***h didn't quit twice. B***h, you quit three times."

The former five-weight boxing champion then got his infamous backpack out once again and started "making it rain" as he threw $1 (£0.77) bills at McGregor.

"I run this show, this is my ho and I threw $1 bills on this b***h," he added.

Things did get heated as Mayweather's team surrounded McGregor before the Irish camp joined in, however, things did not get physical.

Mayweather once again told UFC president Dana White of his respect for him and how they were the real ones making money before both he and McGregor faced off once again.

The final press conference of the world tour will take place at Wembley Stadium in London on Friday (14 July) at 7pm BST. It can be watched here.