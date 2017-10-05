James Corden's 4 October episode of The Late Late Show included a tribute to a Hollywood royalty — Julia Roberts. The actress joined the host to celebrate some of her most iconic films, with a re-enactment of their famous scenes.

In the sketch, Roberts and Corden acted out scenes from 26 of her films in under nine minutes with the help of a green screen to offer the right setting. The bits included the shopping scene from Pretty Woman, a teaching scene from Mona Lisa's Smile and a pasta eating clip from Eat, Pray, Love.

The 49-year-old actress donned various wigs, costumes and props as she attempted to deliver her iconic lines from Sleeping With The Enemy, Erin Brockovich and Mystic Pizza. The Flatliners had a difficult time trying to keep a sombre face as she said her line from Step-Mom. With Corden sitting across in a curly wig, it is no surprise Roberts had to reach for the tissue to hide her smile.

Credit has to also go to the British host who aced his impression of George Clooney from Ocean's 11 and his take on Tom Hanks in Larry Crowne.

The skit ended with a plug for her upcoming film Wonder, in which she plays the mother of August Pullman (Jacob Tremblay), a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time. The film releases in cinemas in the US on 17 November and in the UK on 1 December.

The laughs did not end with the skit, however. In a sit-down interview with Roberts, Corden also brought up the topic of her husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder.

"I call him Big D**k," James said. "We hang out in the restroom a lot," he added as explanation to the actress who asked how he knew. "I'm just immediately familiar with him for no reason whatsoever and I like the cat, I dig him, that's all I'm going to say."