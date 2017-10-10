Kit Harington's family tradition of pulling April Fool's Day pranks left his girlfriend Rose Leslie on the floor in tears. The Game of Thrones actor shared a home video from earlier this year while on The Jonathan Ross Show and explained why it would probably be the last time he did something like that.

In the first half of the clip, Leslie is seen in the kitchen, opening the door to the fridge. She immediately screams and runs across the room before falling to her knees and crying.

"My family does April fools ... Her family doesn't do April fools. After that, she was in tears and I was there going, ' ... April fools ...' It didn't go down well," Harington interjected before showing what was in the fridge that scared the actress so much.

We imagine the 30-year-old turned to the GoT effects department for some help and placed a gaunt severed head of himself (as Jon Snow) on one of the shelves in the fridge, resting among the other dishes. It reminded us a lot of King Joffrey's wall decorated with heads on spikes.

"She pretty much told me if I did it ever again, that'd be it," Harington said when asked if she plans on getting back at him at some point. "I think that's marriage included."

Harington and Leslie, both 30, announced their engagement on 27 September via a notice in The Times and are expected to tie the knot sometime next year. The Pompeii actor told Ross that the wedding would take place in the middle of filming for the show's final season and he already got permission from the producers to pause filming for one day so that the cast could all attend the event.

"I rang [the producer] up and I said, 'I'm getting married and it's your fault actually,'" the London-born actor recalled. "I think for the final season he is so stressed that he's reached that peaceful level.

"I was like, 'You need to factor in a Game of Thrones wedding by the way.' They [the cast] have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down," he added.