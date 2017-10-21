Actress Katie Holmes just traded in her long brunette locks for a short pixie cut, and her boyfriend Jamie Foxx is reportedly liking it a lot. Holmes showed off her sassy new haircut while boarding a plane leaving New York City on 19 October.

According to Hollywood Life, Foxx thinks her haircut is "fun and sexy". A source close to Foxx told the gossip website, "Jamie is a huge fan of Katie's new cut, it's a turn on. He loves variety, any kind of change is exciting for him and with her new haircut it's almost like Katie's a new woman."

The Django Unchained star wouldn't mind if she chops it even shorter, claimed the source. "It's fun and sexy, he loves it. He'd actually like to see her go even shorter, he thinks she should rock a buzz cut next. He's always said she looks good with her hair short because it shows off her amazing cheekbones," the insider revealed to the outlet.

Tom Cruise's ex-wife and Foxx seemingly confirmed their romance as they were spotted holding hands and frolicking on a beach in Malibu in September. The couple looked happier than ever as they held hands and laughed together while walking on the sand.

While the 38-year-old star wore a summery blue print dress, Jamie kept it casual in a T-shirt and Adidas tracksuit bottoms, with both of them wearing fedora hats and sunglasses.

The Dawson's Creek actress divorced Tom Cruise in 2012 after five years of marriage, and they share 11-year-old daughter Suri together. Holmes was romantically linked to Foxx a little more than a year after her marriage split, but worked hard on keeping their relationship a secret.

A source told Hollywood Life in September, "Katie and Jamie worked hard at keeping their relationship quiet for several years. They arranged regular, private, late-night, secret rendezvous with at her place weekly when they first started seeing each other. They enjoyed romantic, sleepovers together at her Calabasas mansion where Jamie would leave early in the morning before anyone noticed he was even there."