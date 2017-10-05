Miley Cyrus disclosed some of her secrets while promoting her new album Younger Now on the Howard Stern show. The Wrecking Ball singer revealed why she spies on fiancé Liam Hemsworth, the reason she was kicked out of school and her real name.

Miley told host Stern on Wednesday, 4 October, that her birth name is Destiny Hope, which was replaced by Miley as she was "always smiling" when she was a little girl. Her father Billy Ray Cyrus was the one who gave her the pet name, which people know her as today.

Miley, who was a bit of a troublemaker when young, said she was booted from school for teaching her classmates what a French kiss is.

Speaking about her boyfriend, Miley said her stomach churns when Hemsworth is away from her filming with sexy actresses. She added that she has a network of spies keeping an eye on everything the Aussie hunk does when he is away from her.

"I get that little butterfly in my stomach," she said, according to the Daily Mail. "I keep my little spies. So I don't always have to be there."

The couple first met on the sets of their movie The Last Song in 2009 but split in 2013. However, the duo reunited in December 2015 and since then they have moved into a home, where Miley recorded her first album Meet Miley Cyrus.

Ever since the pair got back together, fans have been eagerly waiting for them to get married. But wedding is not on the cards as of now as Miley in a recent interview revealed that she has too much to do before she walks down the aisle.

"I don't envision marriage. I'm 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do [before I get married]," Cyrus told The Sun.

She added, "Three years ago if you'd asked me if I'd be here, this happy with this man, I'd have been stunned. I'm just riding this out. In some relationships, you lose yourself by being with someone else. Actually, it made me find myself more. I have no idea what the next three years will bring, but if it's possible to get even happier, I'll take it."