Lionel Richie has opened up about what he thinks of Sofia Richie dating Scott Disick. The legendary musician has said that he is "scared to death" of his teen daughter dating the reality star.

Speaking to US Weekly, the Hello singer said that he is in "shock" that his youngest child is dating a self-confessed "sex addict". Disick shares three children — Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2, — with his former girlfriend of 10 years Kourtney Kardashian, 38.

"Have I been in shock?! I'm the dad, come on," he told the publication at the American Idol auditions in New York City on 4 October.

When asked if he was happy with his 19-year-old daughter Sofia dating 34-year-old Disick, Richie said, "I'm scared to death, are you kidding me?"

According to HollywoodLife, Lionel is "trying to be a good dad" and wants to "protect his daughter from getting a broken heart".

"Lionel is especially worried for his young daughter," a source close to Sofia told the celebrity gossip website. "Lionel loves Sofia dearly and doesn't really know if he can trust Scott at all. Lionel doesn't think Scott is a bad guy, he just doesn't know him very well."

Sofia and Disick started dating early in September. Disick made their romance official with an intimate photo of the two of them on Instagram.

"Things became official over the past week while they were in New York City together," a source told Us Weekly at the time.

Sofia and Disick were recently spotted on a romantic holiday in Puerto Vallarta in Mexico. Sofia shared a photo of them packing on the PDA on Instagram.

"I don't understand why you making a big deal about 14 years. Its fine!!!" a fan commented on the photo, referring to the age difference between Sofia and Disick, while another said, "The infamous sex addictive. SCOTT DISICK."