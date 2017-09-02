Zlatan Ibrahimovic has re-joined Manchester United on a one-year contract after showing considerable promise in his recovery from a knee injury sustained at the end of last season during a Europa League clash.

The Swede was released by the Red Devils at the start of the summer following the expiry of his one-year deal that he signed last summer when he arrived from Paris Saint-Germain, but was re-signed as United's fourth arrival of the summer.

Jose Mourinho has always maintained that he wants Ibrahimovic to return to the team not only for his impact on the pitch but also his influence off it. United's second summer signing Romelu Lukaku has echoed his manager's statements and is confident that the former Sweden international will add plenty of value to the team in the upcoming season.

Lukaku has started the season in fine form scoring three goals in three games to help United sit at the top of the Premier League table two points clear of the rest of the pack and they are among the favourites for the title this season. The Belgian is certain to be Mourinho's first choice ahead of Ibrahimovic, but the Swede could play alongside in a number 10 role.

The former Everton striker said he is happy with Ibrahimovic's arrival and revealed that the team are focused on helping him fulfil his goal of winning the league before he leaves United.

"I already knew for a while that Zlatan would sign but I didn't tell anyone," Lukaku said, as quoted by Sky Sports. "I'm happy. We need his personality."

"I think Zlatan will bring us a lot. I think he has one mission, and that is to win the Premier League, and we're going to help him reach his goal," the Belgium international added.