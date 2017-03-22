Celebrities have taken to social media to express their shock and devastation as new details of the suspected terror attack in Westminister continue to emerge. Four people have been confirmed dead, including a stabbed policeman and an assailant, after the incident near Parliament in central London on 22 March.

Sir Alan Sugar led the tributes and described the atrocity as "terrible" while Deborah Meaden thanked the emergency services for their effort to reduce the loss of life. She told her 251K followers: "Huge respect and gratitude to emergency services who ran towards #westminster danger to help and protect. Big sorrow for those affected.

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid tweeted: "My heart totally goes out to those hurt and affected by this awful event at Westminster. Dreadful. Upsetting."

Jodie Marsh revealed her fears tweeting: "Jesus Christ what is happening at #westminsterbridge ????!!!!! Reports of people shot & dead. I'm scared for humanity."

Amongst the hashtags trending online are #PrayForLondon, 'Westminster', and #Wearenotafraid.