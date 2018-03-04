â„ï¸ A post shared by â€¢ Ruby Mae â€¢ (@rubymae3223) on Mar 2, 2018 at 9:23am PST

Ruby Mae has sent her followers into a spin by sharing a photo of herself from bed.

The 22-year-old model, who derives from London, stuns in her latest Instagram snap wearing a casual grey tracksuit set and a full face of makeup complete with contouring and fake lashes.

The raven-haired beauty lies on a bed with white sheets as she flicks through a glossy magazine, modelling the latest casual wear from one of the fashion brands she works for, Miss Pap, which revealed her flat stomach with the jacket's cropped design.

Dele Ali's girlfriend of two years simply captioned the shot with a snowflake emoji, insinuating she was enjoying a cosy day in.

Some of her nearly-50K followers have gone wild over the shot, with one person commenting: "Gorgeous! ❤️"

While someone else said: "What a beauty."

A third added: "I don't blame dele."

The 5'9" star, who is signed to Boss Model Management, is becoming a celebrity in her own right.

She has landed some big jobs for the likes of The Couture Club, Hidden Fashion and In The Style where she models clothes online.

Though she leads a super busy life in the fashion industry, Ruby has been spotted on exotic holidays with football star Alli and friends in the couple's downtime, and has shared snaps of them relaxing on luxury super yachts and hitting the beach in sunny climes.

She largely kept mum on their two-year romance in recent months, but surprised followers after sharing a few pictures of them together over Christmas.