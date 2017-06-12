Salma Hayek made a startling revelation during the Daily Show with Trevor Noah. The actress appeared on the show on Thursday, June 8, and revealed that years ago President Donald Trump went totally Hollywoodish and asked her on a date.

While chatting with the show host, the 50-year-old Desperado actress recalled an incident with Trump that happened years ago. "He didn't try to come and grab me," Hayek told Noah. "I was in an event with my boyfriend," she said while narrating the incident.

The actress narrated the movie-like incident when Trump was "super nice" to put his jacket on her because she was shivering at the event. "I turn around and my boyfriend — so charming, so nice — he said hello [to Trump]. [Trump] said, 'I'm sorry, your girlfriend, I saw she was cold.' And then he kept talking to my boyfriend."

However, Trump did not speak to her the whole evening. "The whole time, he's talking to my boyfriend," she told the show host. "And then he's like, 'If you guys are ever in New York, you can come to Atlantic City, you can stay in my hotel. Give me your number, give me your number.'"

Apparently, he did not call Hayek's then boyfriend but did call her to invite her out on a date. "He's inviting me out, and I'm like, 'What about my boyfriend? Am I crazy? Are you asking me out? You know I have a boyfriend".

The Mexican actress then reveals Trump's surprising reply to her question. "He's not good enough for you. He's not important; he's not big enough for you. You have to go out with me," Trump responded.

.@SalmaHayek explains what it's like to be hit on by Donald Trump. https://t.co/8I78qVzVSP pic.twitter.com/O4h2h1c5qX — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 9, 2017

His predictions eventually turned true as the actress broke up with her boyfriend and is now married to French businessman François-Henri Pinault.

Years have passed since that awkward encounter but the Beatriz At Dinner actress is still at loggerheads with the current president of the United States due to his views on Latinos and has openly criticised him for the same.