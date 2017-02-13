The 2017 Grammys took place on Sunday, 12 February, and the event tends to see music stars go all out as they make their red carpet entrances with each outfit more outlandish than the next. They certainly didn't disappoint this year.

Fresh from her exhilarating performance at the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga set the tone in a brazen, breast-baring, bondage-style ensemble.

Famed for her often outrageous get-ups, the Poker Face singer was sexed up to the hilt ahead of her live performance with Metallica.

Singer Halsey followed suit, embracing the trend for flashing the flesh, and challenging Lady Gaga for the award for the boldest style of the night as she left her jacket open in a cleavage-baring number.

In stark contrast, Katy Perry covered up, opting for a metallic dress with a feathery skirt as she showed off her platinum blonde tresses.

Jennifer Lopez, who is renowned for her striking red carpet entrances, managed to keep her look demure even while baring a lot of leg in a soft pink dress with plunging neckline and thigh-high split. Lady of the hour, Adele wowed in a figure-hugging Givenchy dress with checkered bodice and delicate beaded sleeves.

Solange Knowles rocked up in a metallic gold dress with pleated detail. While there was no sign of the Halo singer on the red carpet, Jay Z was seen taking his seat in the auditorium with daughter Blue Ivy in tow as they waited for sister Beyonce to take to the stage for her live performance.

Singer Camila Cabello went against the trend for flesh-baring outfits on the red carpet, looking ethereal in a silver gown with tulle overlay, while Rihanna looked effortlessly sexy in a heavy, textured black skirt matched with an orange bra top that showed off her array of tattoos.

As well as attracting some of the biggest names in music, the industry awards paid tribute to two of the artists who died in 2016, Prince and George Michael with Bruno Mars and veteran Minneapolis funk band the Time paying homage to the hometown hero.