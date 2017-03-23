The terrorist responsible for the attack at the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, has been named as Khalid Masood.

52-year-old Masood was born in Kent and was believed to have been living in the West Midlands, according to police.

He was known to police and had previous convictions for assaults, including GBH, possession of offensive weapons and public order offences.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

