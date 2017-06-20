Childhood memories for many Drake & Josh fans have been ruined. It seems the Nickelodeon stars are no longer buddies in real life, as Josh Peck failed to invite Drake Bell to his Californian wedding –prompting outcry from longtime fans.

Peck, 30, married his girlfriend Paige O'Brien in Malibu on 17 June in front of friends and family. Fans noticed Bell, 30, did not appear in any of the wedding photos that have surfaced since, and the actor reportedly confirmed his missing invite.

In a string of not-so-cryptic and now-deleted tweets, Bell wrote: "When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear. True colours have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I'll miss you brotha. Loyalty is key. ALWAYS remember where you came from."

The snub was made particularly harder for Bell as he posted a throwback photo of him and Peck from their Drake & Josh era on Instagram just days before the wedding, with the caption: "Studs."

Rubbing salt into the wound, Peck did manage to invite his Grandfathered co-star John Stamos, accompanied by his girlfriend Caitlin McHugh, and Nicole Golfieri, who played Edie – Bell also appeared in Grandfathered for one episode, reuniting with Peck.

Reacting to the supposed end of the friendship, one distraught fan commented: "Drake Bell not being invited to Josh Peck's wedding made me lose faith in lasting friendships," while another commiserated: "If Drake and Josh can't even make it then there's no hope of maintaining relationships with anybody." One other weighed in: "Drake and josh was also supposed to be forever."

Drake & Josh ran for four seasons between 2004 and 2007 and saw Bell, as Drake Parker, and Peck, as Josh Nichols, develop an unlikely friendship after becoming stepbrothers.

Peck announced his engagement to O'Brien in March 2016 after proposing at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.