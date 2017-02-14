The once-naive Sansa Stark has grown to imbibe several qualities over time in the hit HBO series Game Of Thrones. As lady of the Winterfell, she saved her house from a brutal defeat at the hands of Ramsay Bolton and also established her prudence regarding matters of warfare.

But, will this fan-favourite character played by Sophie Turner survive the cold winter that's looming large over Winterfell? The Game of Thrones star's recent interview has some answers as Turner teases Sansa's fate in GOT season 7.

While speaking about her two major upcoming projects on the red carpet event of 2017 British Academy Film Awards, Turner had good news for her character, Sansa.

She said, "We're about to start shooting the next X-Men, we've just finished shooting Season 7 of [Game of] Thrones, and I've got a couple of movies to do before X-Men starts. And then we go on to Season 8."

GOT fans can surely heave a sigh of relief as the 20-year-old's interview confirms that she is scheduled to appear in season 8 of the HBO series – which means Sansa is not next in line for a brutal death.

The British actress – who shot to fame with her role as the oldest Stark girl in Game Of Thrones – is currently involved with two big franchises. Apart from the remaining two seasons of the HBO fantasy series, Turner also appears in the X-Men: Apocalypse sequel – tentatively titled X-Men: Supernova – as Jean Grey.

Meanwhile, Game Of Thrones seems to be preparing for one major Stark reunion in the upcoming season as the surviving Stark children are headed towards the North. While Arya will be returning home after struggling for five-long seasons, her brother Bran is also on his way to meet Jon Snow and narrate to him White Walkers' threat.

Amid all this, Sansa and Jon's relationship showed early signs of conflict in season 6 finale. Since Littlefinger has also lodged himself in Winterfell, the GOT plot has aptly thickened ahead of the anticipated season 7 premiere.

Game Of Thrones season 7 episode 1 is rumoured to air on 25 June 2017.