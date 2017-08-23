Princes William and Harry will tour the garden at Princess Diana's former home on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death.

The White Garden at Kensington Palace it was inspired by her life and features flowers she used to love such as white roses, forget-me-nots and scented narcissi.

The foliage surround the Sunken Garden will be shown to the princes as well the Duchess of Cambridge by the head gardener, Sean Harkin, on Wednesday August 30, one day before the 20th anniversary of the Paris car crash that killed her.

The royal brothers will also meet key figures in the charities their mother worked with during her lifetime, such as the National Aids Trust, the Leprosy Mission, Great Ormond Street Hospital, Royal Marsden Hospital and Centrepoint.

A spokeswoman for Kensington Palace: "The engagement will allow the Princes to pay tribute to the life and work of their mother the day before the 20th anniversary of her death."

"Together they will reflect on the significant achievements of the Princess, and the legacy of her work which continues to resonate with so many today."

The palace in west London was the epicentre of the nation's grief after Diana's death and was the scene of a mass of bouquets in 1997. It now houses Harry, the Cambridges and Diana's grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

There will be no public appearances by the princes on the actual day of the anniversary, ITV News reported. The broadcaster as well as the BBC were granted interviews by the princes who do not intend to speak about her death or legacy again.

However her memory will be marked later in the year with a statue of her in the grounds of Kensington Palace that was commissioned earlier this year. It will be unveiled later in 2017.