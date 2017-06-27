Fears that Andy Murray may not be 100% fit to defend his Wimbledon title were sparked on Tuesday (27 June) after the world number one withdrew from an exhibition match against Lucas Pouille at the Aspall Tennis Classic due to a sore hip.

Murray was due to play twice in Hurlingham this week after his preparations for the third Grand Slam event of the year, set to get underway at the All England Club on 3 July, took a big hit with a shock first-round Aegon Championship loss to 90-ranked late injury replacement Jordan Thompson at Queen's Club.

While the 30-year-old will not play that first match, the BBC reports he is still expected to compete at the grass-court warm-up event as scheduled on Friday. His decision to withdraw is described merely as a precaution in the run-up to Wimbledon, an event he won in both 2013 and 2016.

