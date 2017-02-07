Katy Perry announced a musical comeback set for maximum impact, on 7 February. The Dark Horse singer confirmed a performance at the forthcoming Grammy Awards 2017 and she also debuted her makeover in new artwork.

Just days before the Los Angeles music awards takes place, on 12 February, the 32-year-old singer was confirmed as an addition to the star-studded line-up. Billboard allegedly reported that Perry would debut a new single titled Chained To The Rhythm at the awards but the publication are said to have removed the claim from their article. The track is reportedly a collaboration with Skip Marley, grandson of late reggae legend Bob Marley.

As the Grammys announcement was made, Perry also posted what appears to be a promotional photo associated with her upcoming album.

In a nostalgic nod, the Teenage Dream singer looks resplendent in pastel as she stares straight ahead wearing a pink fluffy coat and sporting newly-dyed bright blonde hair. The singer captioned the image: "New life who dis." Perhaps Perry's new hair colour was inspired by her boyfriend Orlando Bloom, who recently dyed his hair a similar shade.

In November, reports claimed Perry had scrapped the majority of her next album due to the US presidential election result. Perry had been a vocal supporter of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and publicly expressed her anger when Donald Trump was elected president. Later in an impassioned Instagram post, the pop star revealed her new music would take a political direction addressing Trump's victory and social injustice issues. The singer warned: "Hell hath no fury like a woman reborn."

Although Perry's new music is said to sound a little different to her back catalogue, the singer's artwork certainly follows a theme. The cover for Perry's 2010 album Teenage Dream also used bubblegum pink and baby blue pastel colours while the Prism artwork boasted a similar dream-like colour scheme.

Along with a new album, Perry is expected to announce a new world tour to support her new music. It has been more than three years since the Roar singer released her last album Prism, which featured the hit singles Unconditionally, Dark Horse, This Is How We Do and Birthday.

Perry is also rumoured to perform at the Brit Awards on 22 February with organisers hoping to sign her up as the big 'blockbuster act'. Other performers confirmed for the Grammys 2017 include Adele, Bruno Mars, John Legend and Carrie Underwood.