Like most WWE stars, Ric Flair also has his share of backstage stories that the Nature Boy has accumulated ever since put on his first pair of wresting boots.

Eric Bischoff has now revealed another incident involving the Hall of Famer. One the recent Bischoff on Wrestling podcast, the host of the show talked about how he almost got in to a fistfight with Flair as the legend was throwing punches at him for reasons that are still unknown to him.

The incident happened backstage at a WWE event in St. Louis on 17 March, 2003.

"I've been hit. I've been hit a lot and I've been hit hard. I'm looking at Ric and he's clearly over the top pissed off and he's throwing punches at me but they're like... not connecting," Bischoff said as transcribed by WrestleZone.

He said he was confused as to whether Flair was really pissed off because initially he thought the latter was missing with his punches deliberately. However, Bischoff quickly realised that Flair was really furious as he was bleeding from his mouth as he had bit his own lip.

He said that he was not afraid to fight Flair, but controlled himself because the two were friends.

"I got off the phone, I stood up and in that moment I realized Ric had flipped and really wants to go. Anyone who knows me knows I'm not afraid to fight. Just because I don't like to fight doesn't mean I am afraid to fight or that I am not good at it," he said.

"I didn't want to fight Ric. Ric is a friend. I was confused. He backed me into a wall and got really violent. Then it got loud and Sgt. Slaughter came in to the room and it all got broke up.

"To this day Ric and I have never really talked about it. We just let it go. I knew I did some things to upset Ric emotionally and challenged him. Ric had a lot of things going on in his life."

"He's an emotional person and has dealt with a lot of turmoil and that day he decided to take it out on me. Maybe I deserved it, I don't know," Bischoff said.