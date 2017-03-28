The latest WWE Monday Night Raw episode saw Goldberg and Brock Lesnar coming face-to-face ahead of their much-hyped rematch at WrestleMania 33, which takes place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on 2 April.

Paul Heyman and the Beast Incarnate entered the ring, where the wrestler's advocate said the upcoming PPV event should be called WrestleMania 33: Death of a Superhero when the audience roared "Goldberg!"

Goldberg appeared on the ramp and said the fans did not come to listen to them talk. He entered the ring and immediately left Lesnar in extreme agony with a hard and fast spear.

Lesnar then crawled out of the squared circle while Goldberg posed with his Universal Championship.

Raw results for 27 March from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

Bayley and Sasha Banks vs Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax

Bayley and Sasha Banks won with a Bayley-to-Belly from Bayley on Charlotte Flair.

Austin Aries vs Noam Dar

Austin Aries won with the Last Chancery.

Big Show Over the Top Rope Challenge

Big Show eliminated Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas and the Shining Stars and was himself eliminated by the other wrestlers. No winner was announced.

Jack Gallagher vs Neville

Neville won with the Rings of Saturn neck crank.

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn (No Disqualification Match)

Sami Zayn won with a schoolboy pin and earned a spot in the Fourth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in Memory of Andre the Giant.